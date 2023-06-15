Nieves Herrero | War between Nieves Herrero and Tita Cervera for the novel ‘The Baroness’

For three years he has taken time from where there was hardly any to interview for hours and hours with Carmen Cervera in her house in La Moraleja

“Today I present this book to you, different from the one I had planned to write, but perhaps for that reason even more interesting. A biographical novel with real events and characters. A story with a protagonist whom I have come to admire, but whom I have never really understood. Undoubtedly, the most fascinating character of the last decades”. With these words, the journalist and novelist Nieves Herrero presented this Wednesday, at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, the literary project in which she has been involved in recent years.‘The Baroness’, a novel about the life of Tita Cervera that has ended like the rosary of dawn. Or not as well as Blacksmith first dreamed.

During three years he has taken time from where there was hardly any to interview hours and hours with Carmen Cervera in her house in La Moraleja. The 66-year-old television talk show host, who also hosts a daily radio program on Onda Madrid, took her car and went to meet her protagonist.

Putin and the father of the twins

In the 700 pages of the book, which is divided into seven chapters, things are revealed, such as the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to bring Tita’s collection to his countrybut instead Doubts are not cleared up the paternity of the Baroness’s twins, born after surrogacy in the US, but still, with an uncanny resemblance to Borja, the eldest son of the aristocrat, the result of her relationship with Manolo Segura and adopted when he was just a baby by Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza when he married his mother. “There are data that I have kept secret, because Tita secretly confessed them to me“, Nieves has said about this matter, about which other details are given in the novel.

“Aunt Thyssen told me honestly who the donor was”

“Auntie Thyssen told me honestly who was the donor. However, out of respect for the confidentiality of the conversations held with her for the book that was frustrated and the right to privacy of minors, the secret will stay safe with me until she, as she has announced, publicly reveals the identity of the father”, she explains in the book. And, also, that she may wait until her daughters reach the age of majority to tell it.

never shed a tear

The journalist explained that she does not know the real reason your literary adventure broke up: “My only condition was to narrate things as they have been, with lights and shadows. Which we could not reinvent his life. For three years, I entered his home and his world. We had long conversations and shared secrets. In tracksuit and without makeup“. During those meetings the baroness never got emotional, she was always smiling.

Nieves Herrero, on the other hand, Broke in tears as soon as he begins the presentation of the work that he has just published with Editions B. She recounted that Baron Thyssen’s widow left the project hanging without notice and without explanation. She stopped answering her calls and messages, and the contract was terminated, because The initial idea was that the book would be signed by both. “I don’t know what happened. My relationship with her is now null,” says the now sole author.

Destroyed “psychologically”

Herrero found out about the break through the press. The Baroness released it on the program ‘Espejo Público’, who interviewed her for her 80th birthday on April 23. “I have not recovered psychologically yet,” said the writer, who told the same program that the two had “a more personal relationship, typical of two people who appreciate each other. And suddenly, that relationship went black” .

On the same day as her anniversary, Tita told the cameras that she was taking the reins of his own autobiographical project: “I’m writing it by myself. That way it will look more like me and my way of being. Besides, I’ve always liked writing,” she said.

Possible lawsuit?

Apparently, the Baroness is not at all happy that Nieves has carried out the project that began to take shape in 2019, and has announced through a collaborator of the same program that he is going to sue her “because it is not his biography and you don’t have permission to publish it”. Apparently, lawyers are reading the book carefully to see what is or is not claimable. “Tita wants to remember, but I think that the lawyers have had and have a very preferential place in her life,” says Herrero.

And what does the book tell?

“I discovered a novel woman: a childhood with separated parents, a romantic youth and a beauty contest, that of Miss Spain, which turned his life upside down. Her romance with Lex Barker, “his great love”, and the shadows that came after his death. Her relationship with Spartacus Santoni, with its sordid end. The birth of Borja, and the appearance of Hiwhich would make her a baroness and a collector”.

He also narrates his “bad, very bad” relationship with his daughter-in-law, Blanca Cuesta, who is now experiencing a moment of ‘impasse’ for the sake of understanding with his son, Borja. And the arrival of the girls, Carmen and Sabinawho have not yet turned 18.

Despite the clash, in his work Herrero continues to stress the importance of facet as patron of the Baroness and how “generous” he was with her during their meetings.