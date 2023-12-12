Home » Nigeria dominates African football election – sport.ORF.at
Nigeria’s top star Victor Osimhen has been named Africa’s Footballer of the Year. As the continental association CAF announced on Monday evening, the 24-year-old striker from the Italian champions SSC Napoli beat the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain and the Egyptian superstar Mohammed Salah from Liverpool FC in the election.

IMAGO/Marco Canoniero

Osimhen played a major role in Napoli’s first championship in 33 years last season. The striker scored 26 times in 32 appearances in Serie A for Diego Maradona’s former club.

Asisat Oshoala (29) from FC Barcelona was honored as Africa’s Footballer of the Year, after she and Nigeria only failed in the round of 16 at the World Cup in the summer against eventual runners-up England. The striker won the award for the sixth time.

