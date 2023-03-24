Eliminated in the round of 16 at the last CAN, absent from the World Cup, Nigeria has been struggling for a few years. This Thursday, the Super Eagles of Osimhen and Nantes’ Simon Moses even fell at home against Guinea-Bissau (0-1). Well found by Castelroussin Sangante, Mama Baldé (Troyes) scored against a dumbfounded Uzoho the only goal for the visitors, who take the lead in group A qualifying for CAN 2023.
Haller scores with Ivory Coast
Côte d’Ivoire, which remained on a surprising draw in Lesotho (0-0, June 9, 2022), did not tremble against the Comoros (3-1). Jean-Louis Gasset’s men opened the scoring through Kouamé (Fiorentina), well launched into the duel by Sangaré. The comeback Sébastien Haller, who had missed a big chance in the 24th minute, doubled the lead after a cross from Singo. Served by the excellent Konan (ex-Reims), Stéphanois Krasso scored his team’s last goal. The Elephants regain the lead from Zambia, who won Thursday night against Lesotho (3-1).
South Africa ruins everything
Beaten in Morocco in opening (0-1), South Africa went through against Liberia (2-2). Passed by Monaco, Lyle Foster (Burnley) scored twice, but the Lone Stars scored twice to equalize. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday evening in Monrovia. This group of three, with Zimbabwe suspended, is dominated by the Moroccans.