Eliminated in the round of 16 at the last CAN, absent from the World Cup, Nigeria has been struggling for a few years. This Thursday, the Super Eagles of Osimhen and Nantes’ Simon Moses even fell at home against Guinea-Bissau (0-1). Well found by Castelroussin Sangante, Mama Baldé (Troyes) scored against a dumbfounded Uzoho the only goal for the visitors, who take the lead in group A qualifying for CAN 2023.