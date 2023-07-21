Home » Nigeria takes point against Canada
Nigeria takes point against Canada

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a penalty and helped Nigeria to a point in the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday when they drew 0-0 with Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne. She saved Christine Sinclair’s penalty in the 50th minute.

Sinclair (Canada) misses a penalty (50th minute)

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves Christine Sinclair’s penalty.

The Canada captain, who has scored 190 goals in her international career, would have become the first player to score in six World Cups.

The Nigerians finished the game with ten players. Shortly before the end, Deborah Abiodun saw the red card after a hard boarding and VAR intervention. But that didn’t change the score anymore. That puts Australia at the top of Group B after beating Ireland 1-0 on Thursday.

More see FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

