Nigeria vs. Canada live updates: World Cup Group B match underway

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Thursday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Nigeria taking on Group B favorite and reigning Olympic champion Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia, as both squads aim to start their tournament journey off on the right foot.

Both countries reached the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup before suffering shutout losses.

Heading into Thursday’s match, the Canadians are 1-0-3 in their last four games against 2023 World Cup teams, while the Super Falcons have a record of 0-1-7 in their last eight matches against such opponents.

Canada is captained by powerhouse forward Christine Sinclair, 40, who has a record 190 goals and more than 300 caps across her 22-year career. Nigeria is led by star defender Onome Ebi, also 40. Both are playing in the World Cup for the sixth time.

Follow our live coverage below!

Nigeria vs. Canada

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup Now” crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

One goal in mind

Canada’s roster in this tournament has 39.1% of its members (nine players) hailing from the National Women’s Soccer League; no one on the roster plays domestically in Canada.

Comparatively, Nigeria has no players in the NWSL.

That said, Nigeria does feature star striker Asisat Oshoala, who was the joint top scorer in Spain’s Liga F last season.

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

