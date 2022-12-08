They are all wrong…

For opposing defenses it is a real nightmare. The bomber of Manchester City, Erling Braut Haalandhas already clocked in 18 times in 13 games Premier Leaguein addition to the 5 goals scored in 4 games in Champions League.

PepGuardiola rejoices and can do nothing else

In reality, the 9 of the Citizens represents a problem. Because? The reason is all in the surname. Haalandin fact, is considered one of the most difficult surnames to pronounce according to the list compiled by British Institute of Verbatim Reporters for the language site Chat.

Many call the Norwegian ace “Halland” and not “Haa–land”. The surname Haaland goes well with that of the British premier RishiAltarcalled by the president of the United States, Joe Biden“Rashid Says”.

