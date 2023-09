Another nightmare for the Polish national team. The national team there, which is fighting for the promotion to EURO 2024, lost to Albania 0:2 after a disastrous performance and, according to the Polish press, realistically lost the chance of direct promotion to the championship. The media and personalities are calling for the immediate end of coach Fernando Santos, and some players should also quit. Even Lewandowski, the team’s biggest star, got an earful.

