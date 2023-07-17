Nike as a sponsor of Canadian ice hockey, the reason is a sex scandal

The Nike logo will not be visible on the jerseys of Canadian hockey players. | photo: Profimedia.cz

After the departure of the Hendersons, who had been part of the national curling association for the past seven years, two weeks ago the Bauer company moved to Hockey Canada. But Nike decided to end the collaboration. The union in Prohlen has thanked companies for their support in the past two decades.

With the new leadership, Henderson will strive to repair the reputation of Hockey Canada. Last year, the union became the subject of criticism for the way it handled the sexual assaults committed by players of the under-20 national team in 2018.

Led by a woman who claimed that she was sexually assaulted at an official event by the eight-game gold team from the Junior World Championships, she quietly settled out of court last May. Because of this, the government suspended financial support for hockey. In June, union leaders, including President Scott Smith, resigned over the scandal.

