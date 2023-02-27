Home Sports Nike offers 23 million a year for renewal – Sport Marketing News
The Golden boy Erling Braut Haaland is preparing to become in a few years one of the richest and most valuable players, from the point of view of value, ever. Thanks to the goals that he continues to score, he is increasingly coveted by clubs and sponsors, who want to associate their brand with a player who could soon become one of the strongest prospects in the world. His contract with Nike expired in December and is now looking around to choose the right partner: according to the latest reports from The Athletic, there would be three sports brands that court him, and of which he has already worn three pairs of different shoes on different occasions before choosing. But according to rumors it seems that Nike will still excel, following him since he was 14 years old, putting up an offer of 23 million euros a year.

