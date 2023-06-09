Nike presenta Phantom Luna – Sport Marketing News

Women’s football has never been so competitive and consequently requires an evolution of the products that athletes wear on the field. Backed by Nike’s most significant investment for women, the brand has developed a shoe that places the woman at the center of the process at every stage, spending more than two years for research, experimentation, design and styling.

Indeed, ahead of this summer’s historic tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Nike is thrilled to present Phantom Lunathe most innovative women’s shoe and the result of years of research by the company.

Listening to the athlete’s voice, Nike Phantom Luna is all about tractionthe fit and the sensitivity of the players.

After years of study by Nike’s team of scientists and engineers, the Phantom Luna features a revolutionary new circular stud pattern near the toes that hits the hardest point of traction. Named Nike Cyclone 360this traction pattern allows players to move with agility, precision and confidence on the court.

The fit of the Phantom Luna has also been adapted to female footballers. Equipped with a new upper design, Nike Asym Fitcreated based on feedback from athletes, the shoe has a more snug fit around the ankle.

As the women’s game has intensified and the style of play shifts towards team attack, female soccer players need boots that allow for quick passing and precision as they move around the pitch. Since a woman’s foot is smaller on average than a man’s, she needs larger contact patches to achieve this control and precision. Nike applied its latest football innovation, Nike Gripknit, to the Phantom Luna upper, for an optimal connection between shoe and ball. The lining gives a more “gripped” feel and is integrated into the material, so the shoe remains soft and flexible.

“Phantom Luna is a direct reflection of Nike’s focus on being the biggest advocate for women,” says Dr. Elysia Davis, Principal Researcher at the Nike Sport Research Lab. “From research to testing to design, we put “you” at the heart of the process. We are thrilled to be able to offer a boot designed for women, with a new circular stud pattern and a new fit, that helps athletes move with precision and confidence on the pitch”.