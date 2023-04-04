In keeping with its commitment to building an increasingly inclusive world of football, Nike has created the largest collection of kits for the women’s national football team ever, focusing on all the fundamental aspects of the sport and providing all fans ( from women to men to children) perfect clothing items to cheer on your team.

Designed to meet the needs of today’s female soccer players, the women’s national team kits feature a new fit and an innovative material that adapts perfectly to their movements.

Nike reflects the energy unleashed on the pitch in the most comprehensive women’s soccer collection in its history. Backed by Nike’s largest-ever investment in women’s-specific research, Nike designers developed new performance and lifestyle styles for summer’s biggest sporting event, all tuned to the unique needs of today’s female soccer players.

Based on the feedback of the athletes, Nike offers them the new Nike Leak Protection: Period technology, an innovation already integrated into the Pro shorts, known and appreciated by the athletes.

“We are thrilled to bring this new innovation to all female athletes who will be representing Nike-sponsored federations this summer,” said Jordana Katcher, VP of Women’s Global Sport Apparel.

Nike has created the new uniforms for the best national women’s federations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, England, France, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, USA.