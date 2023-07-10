Nikki Hiltz will go to the World Championships in Athletics: she will be the first transgender athlete to represent the United States

For the first time in history, the United States of America will be represented at the next World Cup Of Athletics give one’transgender athlete. It’s about Nikki Hiltz which, thanks to a great vittoria in the 1500 of the Eugene Trials (with a time of 4’03”10), she managed to win the national title outdoors after winning the indoor one this winter, and therefore earning a place for the event to be held at Budapest from 19 to 27 August. It is not the first time that Hiltz participates in this demonstration, already in 2019 he had in fact taken part in the World Cup in Doha arriving in finale and qualifying for twelfth place. But four years ago, the 28-year-old Californian still hadn’t spoken openly to the public about her gender orientation.

Hiltz communicated his non-binary identity via a post on social networks in the 2021: “I do not identify with the gender assigned to me at birth: the term I use to describe it correctly is non-binaryə. And the best adjective that can be used to explain it is fluid. Telling it is difficult, but I will always be convinced that vulnerability and perceptibility are essential to stimulate inclusion and real social change”, and from that moment it became to all intents and purposes asports icon from the LGBTQ+ community.

Not only the coming out, but Hiltz has worked hard in recent years with his partner Emma Gee in the fight for queer rights within sports circles. In fact, he gave life to the project Pride 5k – registrations for the 2023 edition, which will be held on 7 October, have already been open for some time – that is, a race initially born remotely, with a remote contest given the stringent health regulations, but then returned to face-to-face Flagstaff (Arizona). Pride 5k also wants to be one fundraiser in favor of “The Trevor Project”a US non-profit organization founded in 1998 with the aim of preventing suicides and providing 24/7 assistance to young people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Year 4 of the Pride 5k is fundraising for @pointofpride a nonprofit dedicated to helping trans people get the affirming healthcare they need ❤️ The Pride 5k can help create a space where our trans family knows that they belong everywhere they decide to be. Registration is open! pic.twitter.com/djqF2PhNUK — Nikki Hiltz (@Nikki_Hiltz) June 30, 2023