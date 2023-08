Nikola Vlasic remains in Italy. Loaned last season by West Ham to Torino, the Croatian international (50 caps, 7 goals) definitely signed up with the Italian club on Tuesday. The former Everton had a successful 2022-2023 season, scoring five goals and six assists in Serie A.

Vlasic joined the Hammers in the summer of 2021 from CSKA Moscow for €23m, but he failed to win, scoring just one goal in nineteen league matches. . The amount of his transfer to Torino has not been disclosed.

