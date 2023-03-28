Home Sports Nikolai Patrushev freezes the world! We reveal the latest threat of the Russian politician
Sports

The Russian politician freezes the world

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, freezes the world! A real threat from the Russian politician.“Russia possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of wipe out any enemyincluding the United Statesit is read in an interview with the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta relaunched by Tass. “Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage, ha spiegato Patrushev. However, it owns advanced weapons and uniquely capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in the event of a threat to its existence”.

In the last few hours, always on the war between Russia and Ukrainethe Russian Foreign Minister also spoke Sergei Lavrov. The latter, as reported by SkyTg24said that despite the intention of some countries to write off Russia, Moscow still has many friends in the West. The head of Russian diplomacy then intervened on his Telegram channel, warning his followers that “Your country’s struggle to maintain its place in the world has already begun.”

“All attempts to ‘divide and conquer’ are bound to failcontinued Lavrov. Despite the campaign for abolish Russia,
we continue to have many friends, even in the West. They share our traditional values.” Finally, he underlined how the country is defending itself from “open aggression by the West, led by Ukrainian neo-Nazis”.

