Nikolay Pesalov at the Sydney 2000 Games – da:24sata.hr

Article by John Manenti

If Croatia, a country that notoriously does not have its strong point in Athletics, still manages to be present in the Olympic medalist in weightlifting he owes it not so much to one of his “natural son” as to the change of nationality by a Bulgarian athleteYes, a nation that can boast a valid tradition in this discipline, given the 37 laurels (12 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze …) won in the history of the games and which place it in fourth place in the relative “All-time ranking” …

A loot that could have been much more congruous if the Balkan country hadn’t already had to “support” the transfer to Türkiye of “legendary Little Hercules” Naim Suleymanoglu – moreover from a Turkish family even though born in Bulgaria – than under the new flag won three consecutive Olympic Gold medals (Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996)as well as 5 world and 4 continental titles, but the “wound” deriving from the behavior assumed by the protagonist of our history today is more difficult to heal.

Nikolay Pesalov (or Peshalov according to the Anglo-Saxon transliteration …) was in fact born on May 30, 1970 in Vetren, a town of less than 4000 souls located in the District of Pazardzhikfrom a family of Bulgarian origins, demonstrating since his adolescence a strong propensity for weightlifting, which soon leads him to be included in the Bulgarian national team, also taking advantage of the aforementioned change of nationality of Suleymanoglu, with whom he shares the category of Weight (less than 60 kilos …) with which the latter asserts himself at the 1988 Seoul Games complete with a world record of 342.5 kg in the two lifts …

The first confrontation between the two then comes the following year on the occasion of the Athens 1989 World Championships, with the 19-year-old Bulgarian making his debut with a more than satisfactory silver medal behind the Turkish champion (317.5 to 307.5 kg)and then, the following year in Budapest, to seize the first world title preceding (kg.297.5 to 295.0) the North Korean Kim Yong-subefore repeating a European level in the 1991 edition of Wladyslawowo, in Poland, which saw Pesalov prevail with a total of 302.5 kg ahead of the Soviet Yurik Sarkisyan and the Romanian Attila Czanka (who in the meantime has assumed Hungarian nationality …), who conclude with a total of 290.0 and 287.5 kilos respectively.

However, these affirmations are affected by the absence of Suleymanoglu – who, conversely, makes the world title his own at the 1991 World Cup – who, in view of the 1992 Barcelona Olympic appointment, returns to the Continental Review which takes place from 21 to 22 April in Szekszard, Hungary and this time the confirmation of the title by the Bulgarian lifter has a much higher valuealthough achieved only for the lower weight compared to his opponent, having the two concluded the competition with the same total of 312.5 kilos in the two lifts, a tasty appetizer of what is expected as a revenge in the Catalan capital …

And on July 28, 1992, on the platform of the “Industrial Spain Pavilion” in Barcelona, ​​the reigning Olympic Champion makes the most of his superiority in the snatch, in this benefiting from the smaller stature (1.50 m compared to 1.67) compared to Pesalov, placing between the two a gap of 5 kilos (142.5 to 137.5) which also increases in the subsequent specialty of the clean and lift when he already lifts 177.5 kilos at his disposal on the second attempt, giving up on the third attemptgiven that the Bulgarian had finished the competition with 167.5 kg for a total of 305.0 which guarantees him the silver, but 15 kilos from the 320.0 lifted by Suleymanoglu.

The reduced total of the Turk compared to the Seoul 1988 edition is linked to his difficulties in returning within 60kg, which is why, from the following World Championships scheduled in Melbourne in the second ten days of November 1993, Category rises leaving the field open to Pesalov who, in fact, after confirming himself at the continental level in April in Sofia, enriches his Palmarès with a second world title complete with a total of kg.305,0 in the two liftsstatements repeated the following year at the European Championships in Sokolov, in the Czech Republic (with 297.5kg.) and at the World Championship in Istanbul with a total of 302.5 kilos.

The Pesalov’s successful streak continued in 1995 with his fifth consecutive continental title (305.0 kilos the total of the two lifts), except to stop at World Championships at the end of November in Guangzhou, where he is only third with 295.0 kg, while the title goes to the Greek Leonodas Sabanis who precedes (302.5 kg. to 300.0) the South Korean Chun Byung-kwana setback that however does not prevent the Bulgarian lifter from being included in the small batch of Gold Medal pretenders in view of the subsequent Atlanta Olympics …

With Sulymanoglu having risen in category up to 64 kilos – which he also wins so as to complete his personal trio of Olympic gold medals – the competition that takes place on 21 July 1996 at the “Georgia World Congress Center” in Atlanta is extremely balanced, given that at the conclusion of the snatch test there are three, Pesalov, Sabanis and the Chinese Tang Lingsheng, who divide the first position with kg.137,5 (and the only Greek to have attempted it. Failing it , the 140.0 kilos …), to then be proof of the momentum to prove fatal for the Bulgarian favorite, who fails the first two attempts at an altitude of 162.5 while Tang lifts 167.5 kilos which project him towards the highest step of the podium …

With also Sabanis to equal the lift of the Chinese with his third and last attempt available, here he replies by lifting 170 kilos which bring him to a total of 307.5 which is worth the Gold Medal compared to the 305.0 of the Greek weightlifter, while Pesalov – who in case of failure even in his third round would be excluded from the final classification – he manages, recovering calm and concentration, to lift 165.0 kilos which, at least, allow him to save the bronze, albeit with many regrets.

Perhaps misunderstandings with their own Staff and the Bulgarian Federation, they advise Pesalov to move to Croatia at the end of the European Championships which took place in 1997 in Rijeka and in which he took his revenge on Sabanisso as to be able to compete under the new colors on the occasion of the World Championship review in mid-November 1998 in Lahti, Finland, where this time the 27-year-old Greek has the last word, with a total of 320.0 kilos compared to the 317.5 of the former Bulgarian athlete that the following year, at the Continental Championships in La Coruna, Spain, he did not go beyond third place, in the race won by the Bulgarian Sevdalin Minchev on Sabanis, with the latter being mocked (320.0 kilos at 317.5) by the Chinese Le Maosheng at the following World Cup which took place in Greece in Piraeus.

Just as he was given as a favorite at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, this time Pesalov does not enjoy the favors of the predictions on the occasion of the “End of the Millennium Games” of Sydney 2000 in which, among other things, the variation of the weight limits in the various Categories sees that of the Featherweights increased up to 62 kilos, so that there Suleymanoglu is also backeven if the latter must limit himself to occupying the lowest step of the podium at the Continental Review which takes place in Sofia and in which Pesalov conquers his seventh European title at the very expense of the home athlete Sevdalin Angelov …

Definitely an injection of confidence for the now Croatian citizen, nationality obtained just in time to present himself under the new flag on 17 September 2000 on the platform of the “Sydney Convention Centre”, dove debuts succeeding in the feat, never recorded before then, of lifting 150.0 kilos in the snatch leaving Sabanis at 147.5 and the reigning world champion Le fourth with 140.0 while the now 33-year-old Suleymanoglu sensationally leaves the scene, who fails all three of his attempts at 145.0 kilos …

Encouraged by the outcome of the first specialty, Pesalov succeeds in his first attempt at 175.0 kilos in the clean and pull, which allows him to observe – after failing the second lift at 185.0 kg – the outcome of his opponents’ trials and – having verified that Sabanis does not go beyond kg. 170.0 and that the recovery attempt by the Chinese stops at an altitude of 175.0 not enough to guarantee him the bronze, the prerogative of the Belarusian Henadzi Aliashchuk who with a total of 317.5 kilos equals Sabanis but is penalized for the greater body weight – renounces to perform the third attempt available to him, contenting himself with celebrating the Gold Medal, the first and only one for Croatia in this Discipline.

To this laurel, Pesalov adds an eighth and last European title in 2001 in Trencin to then continue the activity up to the Athens 2004 Games, preceded by another continental silver in Kiev but in the upper category of Lightweights up to 69 kilos, still being able to play a leading role, completing his Olympic medal record with bronze with a total of 337.5 kilos in the race won by Chinese Zhang Guozheng to precede (347.5 kilos at 342.5) the South Korean Lee Bae-young …

Bottom line, no one can deny that Nikolay Pesalov has carved out a prominent place in the panorama of world weightlifting, only that, of the 15 medals overall conquered between the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships for Bulgariathe Gold at the Games is not included, which was vice versa awarded under the Croatian flag, despite having brought a small haul of only 7 laurels as a dowry to his new country …

And who knows if thisi face” in Sofia they will have never forgiven him …