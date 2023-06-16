Nilla Fischer: Physical examinations to prove gender

Status: 06/13/2023 09:35 a.m

Physical examinations are said to have been carried out at the 2011 World Cup to determine gender. Sweden’s footballers had to undress for this, reports an ex-national player.

Before the 2011 Women’s World Cup in Germany, players from Sweden are said to have had to expose themselves in a gender test. The physical examination should check whether all footballers are actually women, according to the British “Guardian” Former Sweden international Nilla Fischer. The report is based on revelations from the recently published biography of the 38-year-old.

As she says in her book “I didn’t even say half of it” (“I didn’t even say half”), from which the English “Guardian” quotes, she had to undress in front of a physiotherapist who had been commissioned by a doctor. She experienced the whole process as “humiliating”. The gender tests were carried out because, before the World Cup, several nations had alleged that men were also playing in the Equatorial Guinea team.

FIFA-Statement

As the “Guardian” further reports, FIFA has announced in a statement that they “Noted the recent comments from Nilla Fischer regarding her experience and the gender verification tests administered by the Sweden national team at the 2011 Women’s World Cup” have.

The then Swedish team doctor, Mats Börjesson, confirmed the controls to the Swedish newspaper “Aftonbladet”. He considered the purpose of the investigations to be justifiable. FIFA doesn’t do this to want to be mean to anyone.

Fischer played a total of 189 senior internationals for Sweden between 2001 and 2022. From 2013 to 2019 she was under contract with VfL Wolfsburg.