ATP and Nilox announce a multi-year global partnership that sees the Italian brand of scooters and electric bicycles become an official partner of the ATP Tour starting in 2023.

Nilox, part of the Esprinet Group, offers a range of sustainable, practical and fun electric two-wheeled devices for personal mobility. The ATP Tour will represent a global platform to present the brand and promote sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices for people and the environment.

In parallel with the global agreement with the Tour, Nilox will be an official partner of Internazionali BNL d’Italia and Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell starting this season, thus receiving field exposure and on-site space dedicated to its innovative range of devices electric two-wheelers for personal mobility.

This collaboration marks Nilox’s first experience in professional tennis, and adds to its already impressive portfolio of partnerships with major sports organizations.

“Sustainable personal mobility is a key element to minimize the environmental impact of travel,” said Daniele Sanò, Chief Business Officer of the ATP “We are delighted to partner with Nilox, a true leader in this sector, in focusing on reduction of travel-related emissions throughout the ATP Tour. It is essential to create alliances between like-minded organizations and to raise public awareness of this very important issue.”

“We are excited about this new partnership with the ATP Tour, which allows us to support and promote our passion for innovation, fun and dynamism, key elements of our mission which are also reflected in our slogan ‘Makes You Move “Through our ever more comfortable, beautiful and practical hi-tech products, we offer people new ways to reach their destination while respecting the environment. This attention to sustainability characterizes our partnership with ATP and makes us even more proud to be part of it” commented Giovanni Testa, Chief Operations Officer of Esprinet.