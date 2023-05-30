Nine deaths? For the third time in the history of the Heat, they lost all the first two away games in the tiebreaker_Finals_Eastern Finals_Eagle

Source: NBA Wide Angle
Beijing time on May 29th, the Heat lost to the Celtics 103-104 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals yesterday, and were dragged into the tiebreaker with a big score of 3-3. According to the schedule, the tiebreaker between the two sides will officially start at 8:30 am on May 30th, Beijing time.
According to statistics, tomorrow will be the third time in the history of the Heat to play the tiebreaker in an away game. They lost all the previous two games.
In the first round of 2009, the Heat lost to the Eagles in the tiebreaker; in the 2016 Eastern Conference semifinals, the Heat lost to the Raptors in the tiebreaker.
