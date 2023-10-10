Nine months before the Paris Games, the French basketball team is maintaining its course of action, but is preparing for some changes

Nearly a month and a half after the painful defeat of the Blues against Latvia (86-88) in Jakarta – synonymous with an exit in the first round of a World Cup in which they presented themselves as candidates for the title –, a conference of press conference was held on Tuesday, October 10, to take stock of the recent issues that have agitated French men’s basketball.

For an hour and a half, from the headquarters of the French Federation (FFBB), in Paris, Jean-Pierre Siutat, the president of the body, Boris Diaw, the general manager of the Blues, and Vincent Collet, the coach, responded to questions from journalists. The three men returned to the failure of the World Cup before looking ahead to the future: nine months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, French basketball will not experience any major revolutions, even if “a lot of things are going to change”, assures Boris Diaw.

Vincent Collet confirmed at the head of the Blues for Paris 2024

This was one of the main questions concerning the future of the France team: the future of its coach seemed to be in limbo after the disillusionment of the last World Cup. But Vincent Collet, 60, on the Blues bench since 2009, was reappointed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The president of the FFBB renewed his confidence in him. “Vincent will be the head coach of the men’s team. His work with the France team shows that he has an ability to bounce back. He did it in 2016 and 2017 and led us on a run of three medals at the highest level. There is no ambiguity, said Jean-Pierre Siutat. From now on, Vincent is made available to the Federation and can organize his time to be more efficient with regard to the missions that await him. » As agreed with the body, the coach is no longer under contract with a club since the end of last season and will devote himself fully to the national team.

Boris Diaw also specified that a change will take place in the technical staff. Laurent Foirest, assistant to Vincent Collet since 2017, will be replaced by a “different profile”, to bring more “complementarity” and an “new vision” to the group. His successor has not yet been found, but it could be a ” stranger “.

After the global fiasco, “a team that must be rebuilt”

Vincent Collet and Boris Diaw have fully assumed this, they are largely responsible for the early elimination of the French in Indonesia.

The general manager stressed that the Blues had left for the World Cup with a “construction of technical staff not optimal” and added that the competition had been poorly understood by his team. “We faced teams at too low a level in preparation, it was not planned. We should have been more rigorous on our side. There were then coaching errors and humility problems in the team”, detailed the ex-international. Vincent Collet admitted to having made bad tactical choices, illustrated by the fact of not ” taking [Andrew] Whites » ; the leader of Gran Canaria, a regular with the France team, is in fact a considerable asset in defense.

The failure of the World Cup made it possible to realize that the selection had “need new players” and that she had to “rebuild around a common goal”, insisted the two men. While the question of replacing executives like Nicolas Batum (34 years old) or Nando de Colo (36 years old) will arise, the Blues coach has indicated that he is closely monitoring the young guard: Killian Hayes (22 years old ) or Bilal Coulibaly (19 years old), who play in the prestigious NBA, will notably have their cards to play for Paris 2024.

Victor Wembanyama, the solution to all problems?

Rest assured, Vincent Collet should be able to count on another gem next summer. Victor Wembanyama – “the alien of world basketball”, according to star Lebron James – expressed his desire to be part of the Olympic adventure.

The native of Chesnay (Yvelines) – who currently only has four selections for the Blues – had given up on the World Cup to prepare for his NBA season, which he will begin on Wednesday October 25, with the San Antonio Spurs against the San Antonio Mavericks. Dallas.

The 19-year-old basketball player wore the jersey of the Metropolitans 92 of Boulogne-Levallois last year, a team coached by a certain Vincent Collet. The coach did not shy away from his pleasure when discussing the presence at Paris 2024 of his former player: “The arrival of Victor is very positive. He will be a centerpiece of our team. One of his strengths is that he can play many positions. This will reshuffle the cards within the squad but it will only be beneficial. People talk a lot about him on offense, but he will be very useful to us on defense.”.

Will Victor Wembanyama’s contribution allow France to win the first Olympic title in its history? Nothing is less certain: the Blues will have the arduous task of getting rid of “Team USA” who seem to be promised the gold medal.

Joel Embiid strengthens an “ultra-favorite” American team

This is the soap opera that has fascinated basketball fans in recent days: the case of Joel Embiid, the NBA superstar playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. The native of Yaoundé, Cameroon, obtained French nationality in July 2022, a sign, if any were needed, that he intended to represent France at the Games. But, two months later, the kingpin announced that he had also become an American citizen! Enough to cast doubt on the selection he was going to represent.

On October 5, the ax fell: he announced that he would wear the colors of the United States. A decision, which left a little bitterness among the Blues: “We never went to Joel Embiid. He considered playing for the France team but we were never interested. I’m just disappointed to have spent so much time and energy on a file where we are not at the origin of the request”, regretted Jean-Pierre Siutat.

The best player of the 2022-2023 NBA regular season strengthens a phenomenal American group: Lebron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, among others, have said they want to be part of the Olympic team. “They will be ultra-favorites, summarized Vincent Collet, especially with Embiid at the interior position, where their only weakness was. »

An “open reflection” for Thomas Heurtel

One of the challenges of this press conference was also to clarify the situation surrounding the thorny case of Thomas Heurtel. The 34-year-old leader – who has nearly a hundred caps for the French jersey – was excluded from the selection for having signed for the Russian club Zénith Saint-Petersburg on September 21, 2022. However, the FFBB has made the players sign a charter mentioning that those who decided to play in the Russian championship would no longer be selectable as Blues.

The measure caused irritation among certain French executives after the World Cup rout. “We are together, we have been putting something in place for years and we are missing out on certain players… We will need everyone in Paris” had, for example, launched Nicolas Batum in the wake of the defeat against the Latvians.

Asked about a possible return of the leader, Jean-Pierre Siutat indicated that to date “there is no evolution of the file”, but that one “reflection is open” particularly if the war in Ukraine evolves. “We’re looking at how things are evolving on the CIO side [Comité international olympique]government and CNOSF [Comité national olympique et sportif français] : if there is any opportunity to serve the French team’s project we will do it, but it is not a backpedal. »

The situation is all the more complex as the French sports federations are not unanimous on the procedure to follow in this matter. Volleyball player Jenia Grebennikov, although playing at Zenit Saint Petersburg, is, for example, still part of the Blues squad. The fact remains that unlike Thomas Huertel, he joined the club in 2021, well before the invasion of Ukraine.

Matthew Maine

