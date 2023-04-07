Austria’s Judo Association (ÖJV) nominated nine judokas for the individual competitions at the World Championships from May 7th to 14th in Doha on Friday. The squad includes Michaela Polleres (up to 70 kg), number three in the world and most recently Grand Slam winner in Tashkent and Masters winner in Jerusalem, and Shamil Borchashvili (up to 81 kg), third in the World Cup from Tashkent.

Head coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch hopes for two medals. “Our expectations have definitely increased with the three most recent Grand Slam successes and the World Cup and Olympic medals in recent years.” ÖJV sports director Markus Moser expressed a similar view: “Our team hasn’t been as strong nominally as this time for a long time. But at the same time, that brings with it a bit more pressure to succeed. In any case, the preparations are going well so far.”