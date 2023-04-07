Home Sports Nine ÖJV active at World Cup in Doha
Sports

Nine ÖJV active at World Cup in Doha

by admin
Nine ÖJV active at World Cup in Doha

Austria’s Judo Association (ÖJV) nominated nine judokas for the individual competitions at the World Championships from May 7th to 14th in Doha on Friday. The squad includes Michaela Polleres (up to 70 kg), number three in the world and most recently Grand Slam winner in Tashkent and Masters winner in Jerusalem, and Shamil Borchashvili (up to 81 kg), third in the World Cup from Tashkent.

Head coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch hopes for two medals. “Our expectations have definitely increased with the three most recent Grand Slam successes and the World Cup and Olympic medals in recent years.” ÖJV sports director Markus Moser expressed a similar view: “Our team hasn’t been as strong nominally as this time for a long time. But at the same time, that brings with it a bit more pressure to succeed. In any case, the preparations are going well so far.”

See also  Uzbekistan played in 8 minutes, scored 10 points and 4 rebounds in the second half for protection purposes.

You may also like

“I dream of playing in Italy” – breaking...

Do the Miami Marlins have a better rotation...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Real Madrid beat Barcelona...

The hockey players of Hradec Králové want to...

bet everything to return to Barça

Arnaud Démare package for Paris-Roubaix

Participating in the Asian Games test match, Guoan...

Frank Lampard: Is Chelsea return a good move?...

The former president of the Angers SCO football...

Everton: Sean Dyche criticises rise of gamesmanship after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy