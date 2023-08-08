nine people under investigation, from 33 to 76 years old

The Enna prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation against nine people, aged between 33 and 76, accused of aggravated sexual assault on a mentally disabled girl. The young woman was the victim of repeated rapes that went on for over a year, also after she became pregnant. ‘Republic’ reports it.

The case

The violence would have occurred throughout 2022 in a town in the province of Enna and would continue until the first months of 2023 when the investigation by the Enna prosecutor’s office was launched. The girl confirmed the reconstructions of the investigators during a probative incident which was held in a protected courtroom in Enna. At the beginning of the year, the young victim was transferred to a protected place.

According to the indictment, the suspects went to find the victim where he lived and deceived her with the promise of gifts or small sums of money, from five to ten euros, taking it home with them. In their homes, left alone with the victim, they raped her, as reconstructed so far by the magistrates, taking advantage of her “conditions of psychic inferiority” and “her state of poverty”.

You may be interested in Rape drugs in cocktails, two men arrested in Monza for sexual assault: the complaint of a 29-year-old

The investigation

The rapes would not stop not even when the girl got pregnant. Among the nine people accused of sexual assault there would be a trader, workers and pensioners. They are all on the loose. One of the suspects would also be a man already convicted of sexual assault against a disabled boy.

On the investigation coordinated by the Enna prosecutor’s office, directed by the prosecutor Massimo Palmeri, there would be the utmost secrecy. According to what was reported by ‘LiveSicilia’, sources close to some suspects would invite caution as the victim’s story still needs to be carefully examined by the prosecutors.

The outcome of the evidentiary incident must be examined by the prosecution. Given the strict confidentiality and given the contradictory phase with the defence, the only leaked information reports a general confirmation of the allegations.

You may be interested Mother saves 16 year old from sexual violence in Catanzaro: 56 year old would have made her drunk to abuse her

The previous

The one on the table of the Enna prosecutor’s office is not the first case of sexual violence against a disabled girl in the Sicilian province. A 39-year-old health worker was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a disabled girl in the ‘l’Oasi di Troina’ facility, a municipality in the Ennese area, during the lockdown.

The man was arrested in 2020 and confessed to raping the 26-year-old while she was hospitalized positive for Covid. When the assistants noticed her violence, the woman was pregnant with her at the twenty-fifth week of gestation.

Photo source: ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

