Andrea Agnelli often repeated it during his streak of 9 consecutive championships. “I have a feeling that we will realize how extraordinary this period is when it necessarily comes to a close”. No one will be able to dispute the sporting results of Andrea Agnelli’s presidency, capable of bringing Juventus back to the top of Italian football after the Calciopoli storm. To the 19 trophies won in 12 years (9 championships, 5 Italian cups and 5 Italian Super Cups), we must add the two Champions League finals of 2015 and 2017, lost against Barcelona and Real.