Ningbo Players Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng Top Men’s Doubles World Rankings for the First Time in 6 Years

Title: Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng Regain China‘s Men’s Doubles Badminton World Ranking Title

Date: October 31, 2022

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the latest world rankings, and Ningbo player Wang Chang, along with his partner Liang Weikeng, have secured the top spot in the men’s doubles category. This achievement marks the first time in six years that the Chinese team has reclaimed the first position in the world rankings for men’s doubles.

Wang Chang, who recently won the men’s team gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, faced disappointment in the men’s doubles competition, where he exited the tournament in the top 16 due to physical reasons. However, Wang Chang’s rise to the number one ranking in the world is great news for both him and his partner, as it boosts their confidence.

The reorganization of the Chinese badminton team’s men’s doubles in early 2022 led Wang Chang, nurtured by the Ningbo Small Ball Training Center, to partner with Liang Weikeng. Despite starting with a world ranking outside 400, the two post-00s players embarked on a journey of growth. They debuted in the “Thailand Super 500” event in May 2022, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination.

Over the past year and a half, Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng have made remarkable progress in their techniques and coordination on the court. Wang Chang’s proficiency at the net complements Liang Weikeng’s strength in offense and defense from the back row, resulting in a formidable partnership. In just 17 months together, this post-2000 duo has risen to become the top-ranked men’s doubles team in the world.

Their outstanding performance in the international arena includes victories in last year’s Japan Open and this year’s India Open. The “Liang Wang” pair rapidly climbed up the world rankings by defeating several top ten doubles pairs. As such, they have become the most anticipated prospects for the national badminton team leading up to the Paris Olympics.

In May of this year, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang were crowned world champions after winning the Sudirman Cup. This achievement marked a new beginning for their careers. They continued their success by securing their second Badminton World Tour title of the season after accumulating Olympic points at the Thailand Open. Moreover, they were vital members of the men’s team that clinched victory at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The “Liang Wang” combination currently holds a world ranking score of 89,991 points, which positions them 1,827 points ahead of the second-placed Malaysian duo, Chia Ding Feng and Soh Wei Yi, who have 88,164 points.

With the glory of becoming the number one in the world comes increased attention and pressure. Wang Chang acknowledges this and states that they will work even harder to prove their worth, as the pursuit of success is never-ending.

Editor: Ying Hongyuan

