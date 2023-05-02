Home » Ningwu County holds “May 1st” employee basketball game–Huanghe News_Xinzhou Channel
Ningwu County holds "May 1st" employee basketball game

Ningwu County held the "May 1st" employee basketball game

Release time: 2023-05-02

Recently, Ningwu County held the “Chinese Dream · Labor Beauty” 2023 “May 1st” employee basketball game.

With the whistle of the referee, the game officially started, and the stadium quickly entered a boiling state. Dribbling, breakthroughs, layups… The players went all out, fought hard, defended actively, swayed passion, and let their dreams fly. The nimble and agile figures, the excited and high-spirited shouts, and the bursts of cheers after the goals constituted an exciting scene on the field, which fully demonstrated the positive and enterprising spirit of the vast number of employees in Ningwu County .

It is understood that the purpose of holding this basketball game is to promote exchanges and communication, enhance friendship, strengthen unity, and encourage employees to make new contributions to the economic and social development of Ningwu with a new look. (Zhang Rui, Zhao Xuan)

