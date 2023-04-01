The former boxer Cheid Tijani Sidibeoriginally from Mali and naturalized Italian, better known as Nino LaRoccawas sued by his wife for injuries. The facts date back to the evening of September 19, 2018when the wife called a friend of hers complaining of having suffered barrel from her husband. It is now in progress process: The woman and her friend testified during the hearing on Thursday, March 30.

According to what is reported by The messenger, the witness told the courtroom the phone call with the wife of the former boxer: “He was crying and he was asking me for help, because he was smashing everything. I heard a lot of noise in the background, the bambino That she cried and the companion who yelled at her with bad words”. The man also added: “She was very scared, she said that he had put his hands on her as for strangle her and that she was then able to escape”. According to the story of the two, the friend would have rushed to the couple’s house and the woman was out of her, since La Rocca prevented her from entering. After the arrival of the police, the situation would have calmed down. Now, the welterweight champion of the 1989 will have to face the process and state his reasons.