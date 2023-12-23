Ninrod Medina is made official as coach of the National Promotion League team

Ninrod Medina Joins Liga Nacional de Ascenso for Clausura 2024 Tournament

After his time at Motagua in 2023, Ninrod Medina leaves the first division to join the Liga Nacional de Ascenso for the Clausura 2024 tournament. Parrillas One of La Lima surprised everyone in the transfer market by confirming the hiring of the coach who defeated Pachuca of Mexico in the Concacaf Champions League.

The grill team made the signing of the coach official through social media, welcoming the San Ignacio-born man. “This day we make official the hiring of the experienced Honduran coach #NinrodMedina who will be the new technical director of our barbecue club. As #CDParrillasOne, we have important projects for the year 2024, but we are already working to achieve them,” said the announcement.

In this way, Ninrod adds his third team under his command after directing Arsenal de Roatán (2013) and Motagua (2023). It should be noted that Medina remained eight years as an assistant to Diego Vázquez in the “Ciclón Azul” between the 2014-2022 seasons.

The 47-year-old Honduran coach commanded the “Águila” ship in 22 games of which he won six, lost five and tied 11 duels in the National League and Concacaf. The Motagua board made Ninrod’s departure official in September of this year after reaching an agreement. His place was taken by Argentine César Vigevani, who was also separated at the end of matchday 18 in the defeat against Victoria at the Nacional Chelato Uclés.

Parrillas One de la Lima made a splash in the Promotion League by signing Ninrod Medina.