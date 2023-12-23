Ninrod Medina surprises and already has a new team in Honduras

Ninrod Medina Leaves Motagua to Join Liga Nacional de Ascenso

In a surprising move, coach Ninrod Medina has left the first division to join the Liga Nacional de Ascenso for the Clausura 2024 tournament. After his time at Motagua in 2023, Medina is set to take on a new challenge with Parrillas One of La Lima.

The news of Medina’s departure from Motagua comes after the team suffered a defeat in the final against Olimpia. Parrillas One made the signing of the experienced Honduran coach official through social networks, welcoming the man born in San Ignacio.

“This day we make official the hiring of the experienced Honduran coach Ninrod Medina who will be the new technical director of our barbecue club,” the club announced. “#CDParrillasOne we have important projects for the year 2024; but we are already working to achieve them.”

This will be the third team under Medina’s command, as he previously directed Arsenal de Roatán in 2013 and Motagua in 2023. The 47-year-old Honduran coach’s departure from Motagua was officially confirmed in September after reaching an agreement with the team’s board.

Medina’s place at Motagua was taken by Argentine César Vigevani, who was also separated from the team after the defeat against Victoria at the Nacional Chelato Uclés. Meanwhile, Parrillas One was previously under the command of Argentine Rodolfo Sabarís, who was close to advancing to the grand final of the Apertura tournament but was defeated in the semifinals.

Medina’s move to Parrillas One marks an exciting new chapter in his coaching career, and fans are eager to see how he will lead the team in the upcoming Clausura 2024 tournament.