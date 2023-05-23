Home » Ninth leading scorer in NBA history Anthony ended his career
Sports

Ninth leading scorer in NBA history Anthony ended his career

by admin
Ninth leading scorer in NBA history Anthony ended his career

“It’s time to say goodbye,” tweeted Anthony, who is parting ways as the ninth-leading scorer in league history. The native of New York scored a total of 28,289 points in the uniform of six teams, in 2013 he was the best scorer of the season and was selected for the All-Star Game ten times.

Anthony was selected third overall by Denver in the 2003 draft when LeBron James was the No. 1 pick. In addition to the Nuggets, the 201 cm tall basketball player also played for New York, Oklahoma, Houston, Portland and the Lakers. In the jersey of the United States, he won bronze at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004, but he already took gold at the next three tournaments under the five rings.

See also  Cremonese also eliminates Roma

You may also like

David Gautier: “We are champions with values ​​that...

La Liga synthesis: Vinicius dyed red and Real...

Newcastle in Champions League: Magpies not aiming for...

Anthony announced his retirement officially ended his 19-year...

Celtics, will Joe Mazzulla be the ‘scapegoat’ after...

Salernitana-Roma – Tiscali Sport ends equal at the...

The strong Hengqiang Guoyu demonstrates its championship heritage——A...

Continued speculation about Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

Juventus penalized by 10 points: new sting in...

The Liao basketball team has three key twists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy