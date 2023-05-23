Ninth leading scorer in NBA history Anthony ended his career

“It’s time to say goodbye,” tweeted Anthony, who is parting ways as the ninth-leading scorer in league history. The native of New York scored a total of 28,289 points in the uniform of six teams, in 2013 he was the best scorer of the season and was selected for the All-Star Game ten times.

Anthony was selected third overall by Denver in the 2003 draft when LeBron James was the No. 1 pick. In addition to the Nuggets, the 201 cm tall basketball player also played for New York, Oklahoma, Houston, Portland and the Lakers. In the jersey of the United States, he won bronze at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004, but he already took gold at the next three tournaments under the five rings.