Elegant and gritty design, agility beyond expectations and up to 7 seats on board, but also the e-Power solution with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine and two electric motors for the e-4Orce all-wheel drive

Gianluigi Giannetti – ROMA

A flagship for leisure, or a 7-seater four-wheel drive Sport Utility with great stage presence. Above all, the new fourth generation Nissan X-Trail is a truly innovative product due to its e-Power engine which completely overturns the balance of power. The petrol powerplant serves only as an on-board power generator, while the e-4orce all-wheel drive uses one electric motor at the front and a second at the rear. Great responsiveness on the road, reduced fuel consumption and unthinkable handling for a 468 cm long car and with prices starting at 43,500 euros, from 38,080 for the five-seater version with front-wheel drive only.

Nissan X-Trail, il design — New X-Trail was born on the Cmf-C platform of the Nissan-Renault Alliance, the same used by Qashqai, with MacPherson suspension on the front and also the availability of the multi-link on the rear. It is a very solid mechanical base, where the attention to the rigidity of the structure is combined with a great job of reducing superfluous weights, with the tailgate made of composite material, the front and rear doors, the front wings and the bonnet in aluminium. 468cm long206 cm wide and 172 cm high, X-Trail literally transforms edges into muscles, with a refined and wedge-shaped design that takes off from the V-Motion grille and from the light clusters that follow the line of the bonnet, with the wheel arches transmitting sturdiness and moldings that draw a transversal line.

The design/2 — At the rear, the roof is floating, i.e. it appears to float on the pillar, while the rear window and spoiler create a high-quality design with split lights. All very elegant, but also efficient, with top-level aerodynamic solutions such as the faired underbody to optimize airflow under the car, the 3-dimensional deflectors for the tires or the active front to automatically regulate the air entering the engine compartment.

The passenger compartment best describes the generational leap of X-Trail towards a flagship role for leisure time, with great attention to ergonomics as well as finishes. There is an idea of ​​luxury that is not exhibited, but technological. The 12.3″ high-resolution display it gives access to all navigation, entertainment and vehicle settings functions, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The 12.3" multifunction TFT screen behind the steering wheel, also with high resolution, can be configured to provide the driver with information on the vehicle, navigation, traffic or entertainment, but the Head-Up Display is also available from 10.8 inch which projects the main information on the windshield. The infotainment system offers a range of connected services, including in-car WiFi to connect up to seven devices. For navigation, you can access 3D Maps & Live Traffic, which includes advanced features such as OTA (Over the air) map updates, real-time traffic conditions, Google Street View and fuel prices.

Even seven-seater — Then there is the strong argument of comfort combined with logic, with the rear doors opening at approximately 90° which make loading and unloading operations, installing a child seat or simply getting on board easier. The second row of seats splits into a 40:20:40 configuration, with a central hatch for carrying long items, such as skis, without folding down one of the two backrests. In the seven-seater configuration, the sofa can then slide forward to maximize boot space and facilitate access to the third row, which can accommodate passengers up to 160 cm in height.

Nissan X-Trail, the e-Power system — Pure serial hybrid powertrain, this is the technical definition of the Nissan e-Power system, a technology so exclusive that it can be explained with a very effective paradox: “The electric without the plug”. The substance is in fact that of a powertrain different from any full hybrid seen so far, with only the electric motor to push the wheels and the thermal without any mechanical connection, intended exclusively for the production of energy. Traveling at low speed, the energy produced by the internal combustion engine goes partly to the electric motor and partly to the 2 kW capacity battery, and when the latter is fully charged, the internal combustion engine switches off and the car proceeds moved exclusively by the charge of the accumulators. In the event of strong acceleration or when traveling at high speed, the energy needed by the electric motor comes both from the battery and from the petrol engine, which is also special.

The 158PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine uses Nissan's unique patented variable compression ratio technology. Through an additional crank connected to the crankshaft, the system can increase or decrease the piston stroke seamlessly. For example, when traveling at a constant speed, the compression ratio will be kept at high values ​​to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. During strong acceleration, on the other hand, the system will choose low compression ratios, favoring performance.

Nissan X-Trail, the all-wheel drive e-4Orce — If the Nissan X-Trail has a strong tradition linked to leisure driving, the decisive electrification of the fourth generation brings advantages in all conditions. The mechanical 4×4 is replaced by the e-4Orce system with full electric all-wheel drive. Nissan X-Trail adopts a 204 HP electric motor on the front axle, while a second engine installed at the rear axle has 128 HP. The total power of the system is 213 HP, making sure that the two engines never deliver their respective maximum performance at the same time. Perhaps the most evident result lies in the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds, 7.2 seconds for the 7-seater, but what counts above all is the speed with which the system reacts to changes in grip, adjusting driving force with 10,000 times the speed of a traditional mechanical 4WD system.

How the e-Pedal Step works — The e-Pedal Step makes its debut on X-Trail, the technology already present on other Nissan electrified models that allows you to accelerate and slow down the car using only the accelerator pedal. The e-Pedal can be activated via a button in the center console and when releasing the accelerator slows down X-Trail with a force of 0.2genough to turn on the rear brake lights, progressively reducing the speed of the vehicle, without however stopping it completely.

The right expression is surprising result. "Electric without the plug" is a definition that describes the most important novelty of the new X-Trail e-4Orce, that typical driving characteristic of instantaneous acceleration from car to battery, but without a battery of significant weight and the need of one of a daily recharge, or in any case habitual. The serial hybrid is an invention to which the entire automotive market cannot fail to tend, with Nissan however already offering it on the market. With a functioning of disarming naturalness. Consumption declared for 6.5 liters of petrol per 100 km they are more than realistic, but the running noise is also high, due to the absence of vibrations when the combustion engine is started, which is called into question a much lower percentage of times than a more traditional full hybrid system.

How’s it going/2 — The balance of power has changed, on the road the electric controls and it is clearly noticeable in the decisive response to pressing the right pedal, with a progression without the slightest uncertainty, without any jerk. The combination of the E-power system and the e-4Orce all-wheel drive is technically not trivial at all, but there is enormous work behind the ease with which X-Trail manages the two engines, distributing the torque between the front and rear axles on the less regular or more slippery road surfaces. Only the best mechanical systems do the same in terms of speed, but they must then conquer the same smoothness when the car drives on regular asphalt or on the motorway, at a brisk pace. Here X-Trail shows off the good fundamentals of the chassisand when cornering it behaves faithfully, with a structure without body movements and suspensions extremely well adjusted on the compromise between comfort and stability.

How’s it going/3 — The regenerative braking on four wheels minimizes pitching, forward movement with the nose dropping. The balance is high, as is the ease in the tight mix of a car that appears much more manageable than its dimensions suggest. In offroad mode, the work of the tires is controlled to the millimeter by the electric drive. In everyday life, it’s responsive in a technically refined, yet surprising way.

Nissan-X-Trail, the range — The new Nissan X-Trail is available in four trim levels, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna, all exclusively with an e-Power engine, with prices starting at 38,080 euros for the front-wheel drive Visia version only. The Nissan X-Trail with e-4orce all-wheel drive is available from 42,600 euros for the 5-seater Acenta trim level, from 43,500 euros for the 7-seater Acenta.

Data sheet Nissan X-Trail e-power 7 seater e-4Orce Powertrain Heat engine Engine capacity (cc) 1.497 Maximum power 158 Cv (116kW) Front electric motor Maximum power 204 Cv Rear electric motor Maximum power 128 Cv Overall maximum power 213 Cv (157kW) Acceleration 0-100km/h 7,2 sec. Full speed 180 km/h Consumption (l/100 km) 6,5 Emissions (g/km) 147 Dimensions Length (mm) 4.680 Width (mm) 1.840 Height (mm) 1.725 Pitch (mm) 2.705 boot (litres) 485/1.298 max Weight (kg) 1.992 Prezzo starting from 43,500 euros

(Acente version)