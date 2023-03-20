He celebrated his hundredth match in the Czech top flight better than he could have ever dreamed of. Pardubice goalkeeper Florin Nita, visiting in the east of Bohemia from Sparta, signed in bold letters in an important 3:1 victory in the home rescue match against Teplice. In the 68th minute, with the score 2:1, he caught Abdallah Gning’s penalty, while only a few tens of seconds later Teplice’s resistance was broken by Kamil Vack’s goal on the other side of the field. “He made us a match. It was a key moment,” coach Radoslav Kováč praised the experienced goalkeeper. Thanks to the three-point gain, his team moved up to fourteenth place in the table ahead of Zlín and Teplice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

