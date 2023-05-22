From hero to outlaw. When Pardubice goalkeeper Florin Nita eliminated two penalties from Brno gunner Jakub Řezníček a week ago, he was praised from all sides. But after the home match with Zlín, the Romanian matador just quietly hid his head in his hands. With a huge mistake in the end, he gave the opponent a 2:1 victory, thanks to which Ševci loses just one point to both playoff spots, which are occupied by Brno in addition to Pardubice. In the event of a tie, the difference would be four points two rounds before the end. “I am extremely disappointed. We brought Zlín back into the game,” said East Bohemia coach Radoslav Kováč.
Nit’s miss brought Zlín closer to the barrage. The coach didn’t understand the madness, he was paid like a king for catching
22