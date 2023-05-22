Nit’s miss brought Zlín closer to the barrage. The coach didn’t understand the madness, he was paid like a king for catching

From hero to outlaw. When Pardubice goalkeeper Florin Nita eliminated two penalties from Brno gunner Jakub Řezníček a week ago, he was praised from all sides. But after the home match with Zlín, the Romanian matador just quietly hid his head in his hands. With a huge mistake in the end, he gave the opponent a 2:1 victory, thanks to which Ševci loses just one point to both playoff spots, which are occupied by Brno in addition to Pardubice. In the event of a tie, the difference would be four points two rounds before the end. “I am extremely disappointed. We brought Zlín back into the game,” said East Bohemia coach Radoslav Kováč.

