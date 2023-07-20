Home » Nizzola is the new marketing coordinator of Kawasaki Italia – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Nizzola is the new marketing coordinator of Kawasaki Italia – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Nizzola is the new marketing coordinator of Kawasaki Italia – Sport Marketing News

Kawasaki Italia is pleased to announce that, effective July 17, 2023, Stephen Nizzola it is part of its staff.

Milanese, 33 years old, graduated in Communication, Media and Advertising at the IULM University of Milan and with a master’s degree in Marketing and Business Communication, Stefano can boast a solid experience in the sector, gained through various important brands: from Deus Ex Machina to SWM Motorcycles, passing through Volvo Car Italia and finally Triumph Motorcycles Italia, where, since 2018, he has been Head of Product and Retail Marketing.

This purchase is part of the renewed attention of the Italian branch towards Marketing and Communication, strengthening the Team with a figure who, despite his young age, has already demonstrated great professional value.

“I am thrilled to be able to start this adventure in an important and forward-looking company like Kawasaki, a brand that blazes new trails while remaining true to itself”says Nizzola.

See also  2023 March Madness women's Final Four highlights: Iowa stuns unbeaten South Carolina

You may also like

Inter Miami Signs Spanish Defender Jordi Alba, Adding...

Juventus and Lukaku Reach Agreement on €9 Million...

At The Open major, three players share the...

the everyday backpack that also goes to the...

Straka starts the British Open with a par...

Chinese Diving Team Dominates at 2023 Fukuoka World...

Oklahoma City Thunder, Usman Garuba among players at...

Controversy Surrounds Juan Cuadrado’s Transfer to Inter Milan

Serie A, the results of today’s summer friendlies

the French team in search of the “click”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy