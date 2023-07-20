Nizzola is the new marketing coordinator of Kawasaki Italia – Sport Marketing News

Kawasaki Italia is pleased to announce that, effective July 17, 2023, Stephen Nizzola it is part of its staff.

Milanese, 33 years old, graduated in Communication, Media and Advertising at the IULM University of Milan and with a master’s degree in Marketing and Business Communication, Stefano can boast a solid experience in the sector, gained through various important brands: from Deus Ex Machina to SWM Motorcycles, passing through Volvo Car Italia and finally Triumph Motorcycles Italia, where, since 2018, he has been Head of Product and Retail Marketing.

This purchase is part of the renewed attention of the Italian branch towards Marketing and Communication, strengthening the Team with a figure who, despite his young age, has already demonstrated great professional value.

“I am thrilled to be able to start this adventure in an important and forward-looking company like Kawasaki, a brand that blazes new trails while remaining true to itself”says Nizzola.

