Home » Nkunku misses Chelsea longer after knee surgery
Sports

Nkunku misses Chelsea longer after knee surgery

by admin
Nkunku misses Chelsea longer after knee surgery

Striker Christopher Nkunku will be absent from his new football club Chelsea for a longer period of time. According to the club, the Frenchman, who came from RB Leipzig, was operated on Tuesday after his knee injury and will be out for a longer period of time. Chelsea did not provide more details. The 25-year-old was injured in the 1-1 friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago last week. Coach Mauricio Pochettino did not give any details at the time.

Chelsea reportedly paid at least 60 million euros for Nkunku. Meanwhile, city rivals Tottenham Hotspur also dig deep into their wallets and signed central defender Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg. Both clubs confirmed this on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fee for the 22-year-old Dutchman, who has signed a six-year contract, is around 50 million euros.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Zarco commands the second free practices at the GP Catalunya, far away Rossi

You may also like

Barcelona Defeats Tottenham 4-2 to Win Joan Gamper...

Portland, no news on the Lillard front

San Siro, the reasons for the restriction: no...

with a new double, the magic continues in...

Athletics, Meeting Brazzale: Weir in a new dimension,...

Really rough Copenhagen: A fight between fans and...

Monza-Milan, Pioli: ‘I’m happy with the new players....

CL qualification: Sturm loses at PSV Eindhoven

Colombia vs England: A Clash for Women’s Soccer...

Fiorentina: Nzola has arrived, visits and signatures tomorrow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy