Nkunku misses Chelsea longer after knee surgery

Striker Christopher Nkunku will be absent from his new football club Chelsea for a longer period of time. According to the club, the Frenchman, who came from RB Leipzig, was operated on Tuesday after his knee injury and will be out for a longer period of time. Chelsea did not provide more details. The 25-year-old was injured in the 1-1 friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago last week. Coach Mauricio Pochettino did not give any details at the time.

Chelsea Football Club has today released the following statement about Christopher Nkunku. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 8. August 2023

Chelsea reportedly paid at least 60 million euros for Nkunku. Meanwhile, city rivals Tottenham Hotspur also dig deep into their wallets and signed central defender Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg. Both clubs confirmed this on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fee for the 22-year-old Dutchman, who has signed a six-year contract, is around 50 million euros.

