Nkunku transfer from Leipzig to Chelsea official

Christopher Nkunku’s long-negotiated move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea has now been officially confirmed by both clubs. “Nkunku is a Blue!” the 2021 Champions League winner tweeted on Tuesday. According to this, the German cup winners and the twelfth-placed Premier League team agreed on a transfer fee, since the 25-year-old Frenchman in Leipzig originally had a contract until June 30, 2026.

According to reports, it should be around 60 million euros. When his contract was extended last year, the top scorer in the German Bundesliga asked for an opt-out clause.

„Zeit, ‚Goodbye’ zu sagen“

“Now it’s time for me to say ‘Au Revoir’ Leipzig. I am incredibly grateful to RB Leipzig and everyone at the club – my team, the coaching team, the staff and staff and above all the fans. I had four years in Leipzig that I will never forget,” said Nkunku in an RB statement, while he was also quoted by Chelsea as saying: “Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.”

Last season, Nkunku scored the top scorer with his two goals in the last Bundesliga game against FC Schalke 04 (4:2) together with Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug (both 16 Bundesliga goals). In total he made 172 appearances for Leipzig and scored 70 goals. With 56 assists, he was involved in a total of 126 goals.

