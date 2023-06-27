Nmecha as Bellingham’s successor? Many BVB fans have concerns

Felix Nmecha (left) in the VfL Wolfsburg jersey against Emre Can from Borussia Dortmund (IMAGO / RHR-Foto / IMAGO / Dennis Ewert / RHR-FOTO)

Nmecha had shared trans and homophobic views on Instagram several times. He used the term “PRIDE” to associate the LGBTQIA+ community with the devil. He also shared video of an American right-wing extremist making jokes about a transgender child and her father. Nmecha later contradicted such allegations and wrote that he “loves all people”.

Reports on “clarifying talks” between BVB management and Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund is still considering signing the player for a fee of 25 to 30 million euros. BVB are looking for a replacement for Jude Bellingham, who has moved to Real Madrid. The club announced on Monday (June 26, 2023) in the two local newspapers WAZ and Ruhr Nachrichten that Nmecha had dispelled the concerns in a personal conversation.

According to reports, BVB President Reinhold Lunow and Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke to the 22-year-old. Result: Nmecha stand behind the basic code of values ​​​​of Dortmund.

And it says: “We will always work for social success. By this we mean club life and a society without racism, anti-Semitism, LGBTI+ hostility, sexism, violence and discrimination.” The document also states: “We see ourselves as a diverse, inclusive community, are home to Borussen regardless of their age, appearance, gender, sexual identity and orientation, culture, faith, skin color, nationality or social background Origin.”

Poster in front of the office: “Zero tolerance for intolerance!”

Nmecha’s words are not enough as an excuse for some fans and accuse BVB of not bringing the propagated values ​​to life. A banner several meters long was placed in front of the BVB office on the B1 on Monday: “Zero tolerance for intolerance! Values ​​are not negotiable!”

“Until recently there was no doubt that BVB’s commitment goes far beyond mere symbolism,” says the online fan magazine schwatzgelb.de. “Now, however, those responsible for sport seem to be seriously considering subordinating these principles to the competition. In the event of Nmecha being committed, BVB would have to be accused of only upholding values ​​if it doesn’t hurt itself. That would be a fatal signal.”

Theme also present in the national team

Nmecha’s footballing qualities are also in demand in the ailing national team. So far he has played under national coach Hans-Dieter Flick in the home game against Belgium in Cologne in March (2: 3).

The code of ethics of the DFB also says: “The diversity of society is reflected in football. (…) We respect and promote this diversity on and off the pitch and do not tolerate any discrimination, harassment or insults, whether due to gender, ethnic origin, skin colour, religion, age, disability or sexual orientation.”

The German Football Association (DFB) also announced that it would talk to Nmecha, but he is currently injured. “We will seek a conversation with Felix before the next nomination,” said the DFB, according to “Bild”.

