Original title: NMM breaking the door is different!Messi World Ponemar 1 over 4, Emperor Mu frantically spit cake

In the 4-3 victory over Troyes in Paris, the NMM Trident once again scored together. But those who have watched the game know that the performances of the three are not on the same level at all. Messi and Neymar have both played world-class performances in this campaign, and Mbappe has nothing but a penalty kick. Mbappe, who had poor skills at his feet, couldn’t even eat cakes tonight.

Messi and Neymar all made contributions in this campaign. The most exciting goal of the campaign is obviously Messi’s world wave. In the case of 1-2 behind, Messi shot violently with his left foot from the top of the penalty area, and the ball went straight to the bottom right corner of the goal. Messi, who has always been calm on the field, also shook his fist excitedly this time to celebrate. Since the 2017/18 season, Messi has scored 38 long shots in the league, the most in the top five leagues. Ranked second is De Bruyne, Tintin scored 19 long-range shots in the same period, only half of Messi’s.

The goal of Paris’ go-ahead score came from the connection between Messi and Neymar. Messi sent a long-distance tearing pass from the middle, and Neymar scored with a single-handed shot from the right side of the penalty area. In Neymar’s first season with Barcelona, ​​the Mene line was the Brazilian’s main scoring method. The two of today’s best 10s have an innate chemistry. Messi sent 10 assists in 12 league games, setting a new personal fastest record. He is also the first player in Ligue 1 to send 10 assists in 13 rounds of league games in this century. Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 17 games this season, directly creating 25 goals. Messi is undefeated in 32 consecutive games for club and country, setting a new personal best.

Like Messi, Neymar also made contributions in this campaign. Neymar responded to Messi’s direct pass and scored a single-handedly, and he also chose to send a single-handed assist to Soler. Neymar also had a magical breakthrough of 1 to 4 vertically in this campaign. The Brazilian sent Mbappe a precise heel pass. Unfortunately, the Frenchman’s push angle was too positive and was blocked by the goalkeeper with his legs.

This missed opportunity is also a microcosm of Mbappe’s mediocre performance in this campaign. Mbappe scored only one penalty in 5 shots in this campaign, and he spit cakes many times and wasted good opportunities. In the absence of sprint space, Mbappe’s lack of personal skills is also vividly reflected, which makes him almost useless in positional warfare. From the data point of view, Mbappe ushered in a bumper harvest. With a penalty kick made by Soler, Mbappe became the first player in the five major leagues to score 30 goals this year. In 2022, Mbappe directly made 59 goals, which also tops the five major leagues. But judging from the content of the game, Mbappe still has a lot to learn. With Mbappe’s skills and court IQ, he wants to compete with Messi and Neymar for the ball. What the Frenchman has to do is to learn from his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and be a pure goalkeeper on the field.

