no athlete is among the eight members of the Russian delegation excluded due to the criteria of neutrality

“No athletes, [uniquement] staff members or coaches. » Asked on Saturday May 6, on the eve of the opening of the Worlds in Doha, Qatar, Vlad Marinescu, the director general of the International Judo Federation (IJF), said that no athlete was among the eight members of the delegation proposed by Russia rejected for failing to meet the criteria of neutrality.

Unlike last year, this edition of the world championships (from May 7 to 13) is indeed taking place in the presence of Russians and Belarusians. The IJF had agreed to their reinstatement – ​​on the condition that they compete individually and under a neutral banner, under the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IJF executive committee voted for this return unanimously, said Marinescu.

Only athletes employed at the Federal Sports Training Center as well as those for whom no information has been identified suggesting support or opinions on the invasion of Ukraine were allowed to take part in the competition, insists the IJF .

Following an independent review, eight members of the delegation proposed by Russia were rejected: “People who, according to the report’s conclusions, had links with the country’s leaders”explained Vlad Marinescu.

But, for judokas, “the report concluded that there was no trace of pro-war propaganda on any of their social networks”. And to add: “We have received work certificates showing that, since 2020, all are employed at the Federal Sports Center. »

The IFJ said it has started to ” take measures “ as soon as the IOC recommendations are issued, “due to the proximity of the world championships” : “Let’s not forget that we are getting closer to the Paris Olympics and that the qualifications have already started. It is unfair that many athletes could not qualify”insisted its director.

Medalists at the World Military Championships

Monday 1is May, the Ukrainian Judo Federation had announced the boycott of its delegation, in accordance with the decree published by the Ukrainian authority, at the beginning of April, prohibiting its athletes from competing in competitions in which Russians or Belarusians take part. She further maintained that several Russian judokas were “active military”what “contradicts the latest recommendations of the International Olympic Committee”.

In fact, if it is impossible to confirm a current affiliation – certain Internet links which can attest to this being now inactive – several fighters in the country have already taken part in military tournaments. Among them, Tamerlan Bashaev, 2021 world vice-champion of the + 100 kilos and winner of the Frenchman Teddy Riner in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, earned a silver medal at the World Military Championshipsin 2018.

Niyaz Ilyasov, in bronze in Japan (- 100 kilos), won three awards there: the world title in 2016, bronze at the 2019 Military Games and the 2021 Worlds. Or Aleksandra Babintseva (- 78 kilos), she, who has three gold medals at the military world championships, in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Saturday, Vlad Marinescu said ” to regret “ the absence of Ukrainian judokas from the competition: “It is very unfortunate that the Ukrainians cannot be here. I’m sure the athletes would have liked to be there.”he argued.