No. Budějovice – Pilsen 2:5, Šulc led the demolition of Dynamo with a hat trick, South Bohemia had no chance

Viktoria moved to fourth place in the table. The South Bohemians were the only team to lose for the fourth time this season, and with 17 conceded goals, they clearly have the worst defense in the competition. České Budějovice suffered a five-goal debacle for the second time in a row in the league, last time they lost 1:5 in Hradec Králové.

With a 4-0 win over Gzira on Thursday in the opening match of the 3rd preliminary round of the European Conference League, the Pilsen team won their fourth consecutive competitive match and set themselves up for a rematch against the Maltese team next week in Ta’ Qali.

Already in the eighth minute, after Janáček’s inaccurate kick-off, Traoré handled the ball and overcame the České Budějovice goalkeeper from about 40 meters away. Dynamo hadn’t even fully absorbed the fact that they were losing, and conceded for the second time in just two minutes. After Cadu’s cross, Durosinmi moved the ball to Šulka on the border of offside, who did not hesitate from close range.

The visitors could increase their lead before the break, but Bucha did not take advantage of a great chance at first and the same player then hit the post. České Budějovice didn’t create a single chance during the first half, but they still managed to reduce it. Former Pilsen midfielder Jakub Hora reduced the penalty after Hejd’s hand in the penalty area. A penalty kick was also awarded against Viktoria in the fourth league game of the year.

Dynamo lost their hope for a quick equalizer in the 46th minute, when Bucha shot past Janáček after Kopic’s pass. In the 72nd minute, Šulc scored another Plzeň goal with an unconventional header, and moments later substitute Osmančík reduced it.

At 2:4, Dynamo optically revived, but did not create any more chances. On the contrary, Adediran played with his hand in Pilsen’s standard situation at the end, and in the second minute of set-up Šulc completed a hat trick from a penalty.

The South Bohemians scored a goal for the first time since 2009 in a home league match with Pilsen, but their unpleasant series of meetings with each other continues. Since October 2006, Plzeň have not lost in 24 consecutive matches against České Budějovice in the league and have won the last six matches.

4th round of the first football league: Dynamo České Budějovice – Viktoria Plzeň 2:5 (1:2) Goals: 45.+3 J. Hora from pen., 74. Osmančík – 10., 72. and 90.+2 from pen. . Šulc, 8. Traoré, 46. Bucha. Referee: Volek – Vlček, Antoníček – Adámková (video). ŽK: Králik, Ondrášek, Čmelík – Šulc. Viewers: 4723.No. Budějovice: Janáček – Broukal (68. Osmančík), Havel, Králik – V. Hora (46. Čmelík), J. Hora, Cermák, Trummer – Hellebrand (80. Hais), Suchan (46. Adediran) – Ondrášek. Coach: Nikl. Plzeň: Staněk – Hejda, Hranáč, Dweh – Kopic (92. Holík), Bucha, Kalvach, Traoré (81. Vlkanova), Cadu (81. Jemelka) – Šulc – Durosinmi (70. Kliment). Coach: Koubek.

