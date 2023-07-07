No coincidence. 50 years have passed since Kodeš’s Wimbledon triumph

Kodeš visited Wimbledon for the first time as a junior in 1964. Jaroslav Drobný, an emigrant, who played bandy hockey with the father of the promising 18-year-old, arrived at the court behind him. In 1954, under the flag of Egypt, Drobný also celebrated on Grand Slam grass.

“He comes and says if I’ve played on this surface before. Back then, as juniors, we weren’t allowed to train on grass at Wimbledon, but he took me to the grass courts and gave me a lot of valuable advice,” Kodeš described.

Thanks to Drobné’s excellent observations, he overcame difficult times already during the Paris campaign for his first Grand Slam title in 1970. Three years later, he arrived at Wimbledon as one of the co-favorites. Especially when 13 of the 16 seeded players withdrew due to disputes over the start of Yugoslavian Niki Pilič.

Jan Kodeš with the Wimbledon men’s singles trophy 1973 (image courtesy world tennis magazine). The 1973 edition remains the strangest & most controversial edition till date. Yugoslavian Nikola Pilic’s suspension by his country’s tennis body & supported by the pic.twitter.com/4AW7teonZV — Trinanjan Chakraborty (@TrinanjanChakr4) June 29, 2021

“The ATP was new at the time, it wanted to show what influence it has and can also interfere with the conditions at Wimbledon,” Kodeš recounted. The American Stan Smith, the Australians Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, John Newcombe, all of them were absent at the initiative of the ATP. But some players like Romanian Ilie Nastase did not join the boycott, after all, you could also find the names of Björn Borg or Jimmy Connors in the spider.

Until the quarter-finals, Kodeš went through the tournament without any major problems. However, the five-set stalemate occurred in the quarterfinals with the Indian ‘herbalist’ Vijay Armitraz, against whom Kodeš turned from 1:2 to sets. He did the same in the hyped semi-final with home favorite Roger Taylor, which lasted for 3 and a half hours.

“At the same time, in London, the newspapers wrote that for the first time since Fred Perry, an Englishman will win Wimbledon again,” smiled Kodeš, as he thwarted the home team’s plans. Worse, he sprained his ankle in the match, but even with the help of modern medical methods, he got back together quickly.

However, he had a rather unpleasant experience with his final opponent, a Georgian representing the Soviet Union, Alex Metreveli. He lost to him in the Davis Cup after hard battles in 1970, and a year later at home in Štvanice. The invasion of the Warsaw Pact troops from 1968 was still vivid in his memory, and he received messages from home to “mainly not let that Russian win.”

Fifty years ago today and Czechoslovakia’s Jan Kodes and Russia’s Alex Metreveli head out to contest the men’s final at Wimbledon. Kodes won in straight sets. Eighty-one leading players boycotted the tournament in a row with the international tennis authorities (Gerry Cranham) pic.twitter.com/taPiCFjass — Historic Sports Pictures (@HistoricSports2) July 7, 2023

Nervousness came over the Czech finalist. However, the legendary Perry guessed correctly that the two-time winner from Paris has more experience in big matches than Metreveli. And it became clear right away in the first set of the final, which Kodeš played exceptionally well – 6:1. “Alex was screwed, you could tell from his expression,” observed the winner. When he averted a set point with a body serve in the second set and won the set in a tie break 9:8, nothing could stop him.

After exhausting battles in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Kodeš found so much energy in himself after converting the match point that he did not wait for Metreveli to come to congratulate him, but jumped over the net and ran after his opponent. He then took the cup from the hands of the Duke of Kent, and at the final banquet, he also shook hands with the daughter of the president of the All England Club, Herman David, in a borrowed tuxedo.

From today’s point of view, the ridiculous five thousand pounds he collected for the victory is currently ‘given away’ to qualifiers at major tournaments. However, no one will delete Kodeš’s name from the list of champions, even if he had to listen to it perhaps a thousand times that he would probably never win Wimbledon in tougher competition.

At the same time, already two months after the triumph, the Czech straggler with a mustache shut his mouth to critics, when at the US Open, which was played on the grass courts in Forest Hills, he only lost to Newcomb in the final in five sets.

“Somewhere. Wimbledon was no accident,” Kodeš knows well.

