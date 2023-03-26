Home Sports No contact between Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Federation
Ednaldo Rodrigues wants to do things well. In search of a new coach for the Seleçao after the departure of Tite at the end of the World Cup in Qatar, the president of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, reminded the agency of press Reuters that the CBF will be “very ethical in (its) approaches and respects the contracts that are in place”.

Thus, even if “Carlo Ancelotti is the favorite of the players but also, it seems, of the fans”, the Italian (linked to Real Madrid until 2024) has not been contacted by the CBF, assures its president. The Federation intends to start discussions with the various candidates for the position around mid-April with the aim of announcing the name of the new coach of Brazil at the end of May, with a view to the next gathering in June.

