No contact with Coldebella. Maximum confidence in Ronci

Luca Baraldi, CEO of Segafredo Virtus Bologna, takes the floor on Corriere of Sport, Bologna edition.

«Maximum confidence in director Paolo Ronci, there is not and there will be no contact between Virtus basketball and Claudio Coldebella, a professional we respect but with whom at the moment there is no type of relationship, speech or prospect of establishing them in the short term period”.

The reference is to the indiscretion published yesterday by the site baskdoorpodcast: «Virtus Bologna, Coldebella instead of Ronci?».

