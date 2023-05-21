Home » No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to success has a certain impact, Priske makes no secret
Slavia did not make them happy. In the end, Pilsen prevailed in Eden and at least delayed the Letná celebrations. However, the players of Sparta Prague still have the league management in their hands with two rounds before the end. They go to Slovácko and finish at home with Pilsen. They only need one point to secure the championship title. Considering how difficult it is to mine points recently, they still have a tough job ahead of them. “When you’re close to success, it takes a toll on you,” admits coach Brian Priske.

