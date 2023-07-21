No doubt, Nikola Mirotic has already chosen Partizan

The site mozart sportwho on Sunday announced the agreement between Nikola Mirotic and Partizan, has no doubts: «Partizan awaits Mirotic, the definitive answer in the coming days».

Nikola Mirotic has chosen Partizan, according to the Serbian portal, reaching an agreement in 10 minutes a few days ago. The club has no doubts and does not believe the rumor about environmental pressures, and works as if the player had already been signed. The announcement is expected between today and tomorrow, or at the latest in the next few days.

