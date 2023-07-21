Home » No doubt, Nikola Mirotic has already chosen Partizan
Sports

No doubt, Nikola Mirotic has already chosen Partizan

by admin
No doubt, Nikola Mirotic has already chosen Partizan

The site mozart sportwho on Sunday announced the agreement between Nikola Mirotic and Partizan, has no doubts: «Partizan awaits Mirotic, the definitive answer in the coming days».

Nikola Mirotic has chosen Partizan, according to the Serbian portal, reaching an agreement in 10 minutes a few days ago. The club has no doubts and does not believe the rumor about environmental pressures, and works as if the player had already been signed. The announcement is expected between today and tomorrow, or at the latest in the next few days.

See also  Heart Montebelluna, salvation one step away Zucchini bends the Adriese to the last breath

You may also like

Tigers secure new reinforcement as Ozziel Herrera joins...

Pioli: ‘I want a happy and dominant Milan,...

“Professional cycling no longer has anything to do...

Live Report Weather: Strong THUNDERSTORMS already in place,...

Fortuna:Liga 2023/24: Schedule of matches online and on...

Guangdong Women’s Ice Hockey Wins Championship in National...

World Cup, the squad for the Select Team...

Knoll is ranked 17th from the tower

Players Set to Earn Substantial Amounts in Leagues...

Juve leaves for the USA, absent Rabiot and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy