No Embiid, sì party: Philadelphia elimina Brooklyn

For the first time since 1991 (3-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round), the Philadelphia 76ers complete a playoff sweep. The Brooklyn Nets, in fact, are also knocked out in Game 4 with a great team performance by the troop led by Doc Rivers, despite the absence of the injured Joel Embiid.

Great performance by Tobias Harris (25+12), double-doubles also by Harden (17+8+11) and Reed (10+15), double figures also by Maxey (16) and Melton (15, all in the fourth period) . In Dinwiddie’s Nets 20, Claxton’s 19+12.