The final of the Austrian Men’s Basketball Cup this season will not be decided as part of a Final Four. As Basketball Austria announced on Tuesday, the two finalists will meet in a final on January 21, 2024.

The host is one of the two finalists; if there are two applicants, draws decide the home advantage. Since the competition was introduced in the 1993/94 season, with two exceptions, there has been a Final Four with semi-finals and finals.

