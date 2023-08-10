No French medal in speed at the World Championships

France will have to wait a while longer to see a successor to Anouck Jaubert, the last blue climber to medal at the World Speed ​​Championships, tanned in 2019. In Bern, this Thursday evening, the first event delivering a direct ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the three Tricolores qualified in the final stages were eliminated in the round of 16.

Despite having started well, the French champion Capucine Viglione (8’63) then zipped over the wall and finished her World Championships “very disappointed”. “I felt super ready, hyper warrior, assures the 20-year-old Frenchwoman. I felt capable of doing great things tonight. This final has the same outcome as all the others of the season, I lose in the first run, but it’s the one that hurts the most because it’s the one where I felt the most ready to win. But it will help me for the future, that’s for sure. »

Mawem and Rebreyend revenge

“The weather is not too bad, it could have been better, as usual, pointed out Pierre Rebreyend (5’49). It’s clearly not the best feeling I can have and yet the run remains correct. It also allows you to highlight things to work on. It’s good to take for training. »

No regrets either for Bassa Mawem. “In any case, on all laps, you have to go all out, reacted the reigning French champion (7’28). I will come back stronger, technically and physically. While I stopped (because of his injury during the Tokyo Olympics), the others continued to progress, so it’s normal, I go through difficult phases. But I intend to hold on. »

The discarded favorites

In the PostFinance Arena, the tension was such that the two world number ones and world record holders fell before the finals: the Indonesian Leonardo Veddriq in the first round and the Polish Aleksandra Miroslaw in the semi-finals.

The first tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics go to the four finalists: the world champions, the Indonesian Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi and the Italian Matteo Zurloni, and the silver medalists, the American Emma Hunt and the Chinese Jinbao Long. Not the ideal scenario for the tricolor clan because the Polish Miroslaw will be present at the Olympic Qualification Tournament on September 9 and 10, where the next ticket will be issued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

