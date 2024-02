No from Conte, Napoli on Tudor. Prandelli

President De Laurentiis will exercise the “exemption clause” for the Frenchman. Conte refused, Tudor also asks for a contract for 2024-25

The end of the adventure in Naples by Rudy Garcia and Antonio Conte’s second “no” to the proposal to lead the reigning Italian champions. The 1-1 draw with Union Berlin in the Champions League and the defeat against Empoli (both matches played at home) led to the divorce with the French coach. According to what was reported by Il Mattino, the coach has refused to terminate his contract and therefore his dismissal will be decreed. In the summer Rudi Garcia had signed a contract biennial but with the clause of possible exemption. The coach will therefore only receive one year’s salary (that for the current season), which is approximately 2.8 million euros.

Conte’s second no

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would have called back Antonio Conte. But the former Juve and Inter coach would have them confirmed his choice of a sabbatical after the experience with Tottenham concluded on 26 March 2023. Conte reiterated his desire to return to the bench, but from the summer retreat of 2024 to have time to build his team.

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Antonio Conte (photo Ansa)

Previous



Tudor is also asking for a contract for 2024-25

The second name on the Neapolitan president’s list is that Igor Tudor. The Croatian coach, who led Olympique Marseille last season, will not accept a contract only for the next six months but will ask ADL the 2024-25 season also confirms it. There would also be two other names on President De Laurentiis’ agenda: Eusebio By Francesco e Francesco Farioli who however are currently at work, respectively at Frosinone and Nice. Among the hypotheses there is also Lucien FavreSwiss and former coach of Nice and Borussia Dortmund.

Prandelli: “Garcia? The players have a lot of responsibilities”

“The management was wrong from the start“. The analysis of Cesare Prandelli, former coach of the national team, guest of Radio Anch’io Sport are Rai Radio 1. “The new coach was chosen with too much haste, thinking that the toy was perfect. But that’s not the case, and it was clear right from the start. Already a month and a half ago, Garcia was delegitimized: when you lose the power of management or resign or accept dismissal. Garcia was never accepted, was unable to enter the Napoli family. Then in the end there is football which is unpredictable: Berisha saves the result in the 90th minute, then the match is lost and everything collapses. We need to understand what the group’s management has been in recent months. Players have several responsibilities“.

Share this: Facebook

X