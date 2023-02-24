Home Sports No involvement of Banca Ifis for the purchase of Sampdoria – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – In relation to the rumors that appeared today in some press organs relating to the sale of UC Sampdoria, sources close to the president of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, let it be known that there is no financial involvement personal with respect to the corporate affairs of the club.

“Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio confirms his full support for the team through the sponsorship of Banca Ifis – jersey sponsor of the men’s and women’s teams for the 2022-23 season – a sponsorship that the president and the Bank intend to renew also for the 23/24 season, regardless of the Fürstenberg Fassio – we learn – hopes that the current season can end in the best possible way both on the sporting and corporate fronts”. (HANDLE).

