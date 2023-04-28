No more Czech loops. Latvia allowed Ukrainian flags to fly at the hockey championship

Last year, it became a big issue at the hockey championship, in which Czech fans played the main role. During the national team’s match against Norway, they hung a Ukrainian flag in the stands in support of the attacked country, but barely after five minutes they had to hide it due to the intervention of the organizers. And so, two days later, during the match against Latvia, they decided on a funny trick – they hung a white tarp on the stands, to which they added in English “imagine – blue color, yellow color.” But now, at least in the basic group in Riga, Latvia, a similar trick will not be needed The organizers there decided that Ukrainian flags can hang on the stands, but Russian and Belarusian flags cannot.

