No more German hubris

Status: 06/22/2023 07:59 a.m

Germany has not been part of the footballing elite for years. But instead of acknowledging this and drawing conclusions from it, the national coach is being beaten up. It’s too easy – finds Sportschau reporter Jo Herold.

“Flick raus” read a poster held up by a spectator during the German national team’s defeat against Colombia on Tuesday (June 18, 2023) in Gelsenkirchen, which was readily captured by the transmitting station and transported to the living room. In the years before it had been called “Bierhoff out” and of course “Löw out”.

What has changed with the dismissal of Oliver Bierhoff and before that Joachim Löw? Not much more or less than nothing. Flick started on a winning streak, and soccer Germany was thrilled. But after these first eight successes things went downhill.

Hansi Flick came back to the DFB with the recommendation of a sextuple winner

In 2020, the ex-Bayern player Flick had an incredible season with the Munich team: championship, cup, Champions League. In the end there were six titles that the coach had collected. With his team around Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and especially Robert Lewandowski – they were all in top form.

With a David Alaba in defense, who then moved up to Real Madrid. With Thomas Müller or Serge Gnabry, who also played their best football. Thiago was also there.

The question of quality

The Germans among these players have not been able to maintain their quality since then. Not all. For a variety of reasons. Age certainly plays an important role, as does, for example, the sometimes chaotic circumstances surrounding the team at the World Cup in Qatar. Or at Bayern Munich. But it is also obvious that sports director Rudi Völler, Champions League winner Ilkay Gündogan and veterans such as ex-national coach Berti Vogts and ex-national player Paul Breitner asked the “quality question”.

Unanimous opinion: There is a lack of good players – in all parts of the team. Currently – apart from one or two – not one of the German national players can earn the attribute “world class”. Not even European top class. Only Gündogan had a great season in the club, while Manuel Neuer, who is currently in rehab, was the only German player in the past few years to be in the orbit of “world footballers”. So far, the last German title holder was Lothar Matthäus (1991), Matthias Sammer was voted the best player in Europe in 1996.

Flick deserves trust – and support

And now it’s the coach. A coach who certainly makes mistakes. Who could have formed a different team a few times (e.g. against Japan at the 2022 World Cup) along the lines of “Had, should have…”. But who also needs luck with coaching when things are not going smoothly anyway. If a reliable formation and bombproof tactics had been necessary for his team in the lost international matches, the coach – so much trust must be placed in a national coach – would have done the right thing in cooperation with his team.

The German national team fan would do well not to demand the “out” principle again, which is rarely fair and brings fundamental improvement. But we should be aware of the performance of the DFB selection in recent years since 2014 (World Cup title against Argentina through the goal of substitute Mario Götze) that Germany has not played at the top of the concert of the best since then – which is not the case at the moment coach lies. But for what the reasons in the “soccer building” Germany two or three floors below are to be found.